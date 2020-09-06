Payne, Audrey V.

September 3, 2020 Audrey V. Payne, 81, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Henry Memorial Gardens in Bassett. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Payne family.
