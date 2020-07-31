You have permission to edit this article.
Pedigo Sr., James Lawrence

July 31, 1934 - March 17, 2020 James Lawrence Pedigo Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on July 31, 1934, to Daniel Clay and Ola Bowyer Pedigo, he was a lifelong resident of Henry County, Virginia, a graduate of Bassett High School in 1952 and a devoted employee of Bassett-Walker Knitting Company where he retired as an upper-level manager. Very involved in the local community, he was a member of the Rangeley Ruritans, Lynwood Country Club, and a fan of the Martinsville Mustangs. Members of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will remember him as a devoted member of the church, an active member of the Board and the Choir and a beloved Sunday School teacher. A life-long athlete, he excelled in baseball, basketball, football, tennis and golf. James is survived by his son, James, and daughter-in-law, Cynthia, of Chesapeake, Virginia; granddaughter, Victoria Pedigo, her fiancé, Ron Vido of Greensboro, North Carolina; and granddaughter, Olivia Pedigo and her fiancé, Eli Carnahan of Portsmouth, Virginia. Private Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville 24112.

