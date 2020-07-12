Penn, Alan Lee

July 4, 2020 On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Alan Lee Penn formally of Martinsville Va., died peacefully at home at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elissa Penn; only daughter Melissa Penn; and siblings, Ray Penn (Helen) and Lori Penn Biggs (Neal). A celebration of his life will be held on Sautrday, July 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va. We request that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
