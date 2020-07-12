Penn, Alan Lee

Penn, Alan Lee

Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 4, 2020 On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Alan Lee Penn formally of Martinsville Va., died peacefully at home at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elissa Penn; only daughter Melissa Penn; and siblings, Ray Penn (Helen) and Lori Penn Biggs (Neal). A celebration of his life will be held on Sautrday, July 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va. We request that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News