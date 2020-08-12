Penn, State Elder Buelah Pearl Tatum

State Elder Buelah Pearl Tatum Penn fought a good fight, finished her course on August 8, 2020, and kept the faith. She was born to the late Mr. Lee Benton and Missionary Rosie Evelyn Tatum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by Robert Troy Penn; two daughters, Karen Elizabeth Penn and Sharon Densie Penn; sisters, Lucy Anna Massie Conner, Janie Belle Tatum, and Mother Mary Elizabeth Reynolds. Elder Penn was employed at Bassett Walker until 1993. After which, she wholeheartedly supported her daughter, Denise's cosmetology business. She joined Trinity Church of the Living God in 1961 under auspices of Bishop Mary L. Anderson. Knowing the calling on her life, Elder Penn started her gospel ministry in 1978. In April of 1987, she became the State Elder of the True Apostolic Churches of the Living God under the late Bishop Mary R. Millner. She leaves to cherish her memories and honor her legacy, three sons, Robert Andrew Penn, Troy Christopher (Kimberley) Penn, and Michael Eugene (Vanessa) Penn; one daughter, Patricia Ann (Larry) Rankins; 14 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; four brothers, Deacon James (Mother Ephonia) Tatum, Thomas (Ann) Tatum, Elder Frank (Minister Seberina) Tatum; John Willie Tatum; three sisters, the Reverend Linda Ruth Conner, Maggie Evelyn Penn, and Betty Jean Tatum; two aunts, Doretha Reynolds and Mable Reynolds and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, the Trinity Church of the Living Family and the True Apostolic Churches of the Living God family. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Elder Frank B. Tatum, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. with the CDC guidelines for social distancing and face coverings for all services. The family will receive friends at the home, 445 Wingfield Orchard Rd., Martinsville, Va., all other times. Interment will follow in Trinity Church of the Living God, Stuart, Va. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.