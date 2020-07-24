Penn, Walter Leroy

November 22, 1939 - July 21, 2020 Walter Leroy Penn went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Patrick County on November 22, 1939, to the late Jesse Clarence and Betty Gertrude Penn. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie Clyde, Marvin E., and Joe L. Penn; and two sisters, Tillie M. Ziglar and Doris I. Martin. He retired from American Furniture Company of Martinsville after 30 plus years of service. He was a devoted member of Trinity Church of the Living God of Stuart. Walter leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Maggie Tatum Penn of the home; two sons, Walter L. (Roy) Penn Jr. (Barbara) of Martinsville, and John (Johnny Boy) Penn of the home; four daughters, Teresa A. Penn, Barbara V. Keyser, both of Collinsville, Elder Debra K. Penn, and Lucy A. Penn, both of Martinsville; three brothers-in-law, James M. Tatum (Ephornia), Thomas L. Tatum (Ann), Elder Frank Tatum (Seberina); four sisters-in-law, Elder Buelah Penn, Minister Linda Conner, Betty R. Tatum, and Shirley Penn; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 12 p.m. at True Gospel Holiness Church in Critz, Virginia, with Elder Frank Tatum as Eulogist. Burial will follow at Trinity Church of the Living God Church Cemetery in Stuart, Virginia. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.