Price Sr., Pastor Mark E.

Pastor Mark Edward Price Sr., 62, of Bethel Lane, Martinsville, Va., transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 17, 1957 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Rosa Belle Price and the late Buford R. Price Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas B. Price and Buford "Will" Price Jr. Pastor Mark Price was the Pastor of Greater New Bethel Church for 28 years, a member of AWCF, and Vice President of True Vine Pentecostal Churches of Jesus Christ. Pastor Price was a humble and soft spoken man of God and will be dearly missed by his family and church family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Rose M. Price of the home; two daughters, Tarketti S. Price and Montoyia R. (Demond) Wimbush; one son, Mark E. (Latina) Price II; (like a daughter) TaKayla A. Agnew all of Martinsville, Va.; four grandsons, Justin D. Manns, Demontay M. Wimbush, Kendall L. and Kayden A. Price; a granddaughter, Joslyn L. Wimbush; one brother, Baxter A. "Joe" (Priscilla) Price of Halifax, Va.; four sisters, Tarama P. (Odell Sr.) Lynch, and Verndale P. (Kearfott" Danny") Wright both of Martinsville, Va., Rose M. Price of Detroit, Mich, Brenda P. Yellock of Collinsville, Va.; one aunt, Sarah Craighead of Martinsville, Va.; one uncle, James Price of Augusta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at The C.R.V. Hairston Memorial Chapel from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Pastor Mark E. Price Sr. will lie in repose at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. until the time of the service (no entering the building at this time) . The funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church with Renado Hairston, Eulogist. All other times, the family will receive friends at their residence, 936 Bethel Ln., Martinsville, Va. All services will be held with CDC COVID 19 guidelines with wearing face coverings and social distancing. Interment will be in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
