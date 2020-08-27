Price Sr., Pastor Mark E.

Pastor Mark Edward Price Sr., 62, of Bethel Lane, Martinsville, Va., transitioned to be his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 17, 1957, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Rosa Belle Price and the late Buford R. Price Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas B. Price and Buford "Will" Price Jr. Pastor Price was the Pastor of Greater New Bethel Church; member of AWCF and Vice President of True Vine Pentecostal Churches of Jesus Christ. He was the Pastor of Greater New Bethel for 28 years. Pastor Price was a humble and soft spoken man of God and will be dearly missed by his family and church family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rose M. Price of the home; two daughters, Tarketti S. Price and Montoyia R. (Demond) Wimbush; one son, Mark E. (Latina) Price II; TaKayla A. Agnew, all of Martinsville, Va.; four grandsons, Justin D. Manns, Demontary M. Wimbush, Kendall L. and Kayden A. Price; a granddaughter, Joslyn L.Wimbush; one brother, Baxter A. "Joe" (Priscilla) Price of Halifax, Va.; four sisters, Tarama P. (Odell Sr.) Lynch and Verndale P. (Kearfott" Danny") Wright, both of Martinsville, Va., Rose M. Price of Detroit, Mich., and Brenda P. Yellock of Collinsville, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at The C.R.V. Hairston Memorial Chapel from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Pastor Mark E. Price Sr. will lie in repose at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church with Renado Hairston, Eulogist. All other times, the family will receive friends at their residence, 936 Bethel Ln., Martinsville, Va. Interment will be in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va. Arrangements Entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home with Courteous, Efficient, and Dependable Service.
