Prillaman, Roy Lee

August 12, 1958 - July 20, 2020 Roy Lee Prillaman, 61, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. He was born August 12, 1958 in Bluefield, W.Va. to the late Clarence and Virginia Prillaman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Harrison. Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Wendy S. Prillaman of the home; son, Robert Prillaman; daughter, Kari Prillaman (Mike Ragans); two grandsons, Jacob Rigney and Jayce Prillaman; father-in-law, Robert Sink and sister-in-law, Cathy Sink. Also surviving is his sister, Linda Martin (Gerald Martin); brother, Larry Prillaman (Nica Prillaman); two nieces, Shawn Harrison (John Boggiano) and Christian Wilcox; and two nephews, James Prillaman (Lindsey) and Andy Prillaman. Roy was employed with the Martinsville Sheriff's Office for 34 years. Upon retirement he continued to work for the Martinsville Sheriff's Office and the Henry County Sheriff's Office. He was a member of Christmas Cheer which was his favorite organization for many years. He was also a member of the Martinsville/Henry County Christmas Parade and the Martinsville Transportation Board. Special friends, Walter (Abe) Powell, Ralph and Kathy Lawson, Coretha Gravely, Tracy and Angie Via, Brad Wilson, Greg Lowery, Dean Shumate, HC Forbes (Lee), and Daniel Brannock. Special thanks to his little chauffeur (grandson), Jacob Rigney for all the trips to the hospital and doctor appointments. Also his four legged special companion, Coco. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Brad Wilson and the Rev. Jason Alverson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA 24114. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Prillaman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.