Purcell, Charles Donald

Charles Donald Purcell, 87, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born March 16, 1933, in Henry County, Virginia to the late Thomas Macon and Julia Richardson Purcell. Camping and traveling, especially road trips in his RV, were his passion. He had visited every state in the Union. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and loved working in his yard. Mr. Purcell owned and operated Hardware Supply Company in downtown Martinsville for 35 years. Mr. Purcell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Barrow Purcell; sons, Thomas Edward Purcell, Donald Ray Purcell (Thomas Baker), and Charles Steven Purcell. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Joshua Darrell Purcell (Sharmane), and SPC Brandon Purcell. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to one of the following, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P. O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036; Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or MARC Workshop, 1005 Jordan Street, Martinsville, VA 24112. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
