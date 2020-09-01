Purcell, Charles

Charles Purcell, 87, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Charles Purcell, 87, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
