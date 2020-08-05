Ramsey Sr., James Andrew "Jimmy"

August 3, 2020 James Andrew "Jimmy" Ramsey Sr., age 87, of Henry, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his wife, Avis Ramsey; son, James "Pedro" Ramsey Jr.; parents, Stafford and Dorothy Ramsey; brothers, Franklin Ramsey and Herbert Ramsey; sister, Phyllis Hylton. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Cindy Ramsey; grandchildren, Jayson Ramsey, Ashleigh Ramsey, Jordan Ramsey; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Dreama and Guy Mullins, Verdie and Wilson Conway, Naomi Ramsey; brother, George Ramsey; numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Special thanks to Carilion Hospice of Franklin County for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carilion Hospice of Franklin County, 390 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. His family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.