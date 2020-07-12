Reffett, Emberly Joy

Emberly Joy Reffett, of Collinsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center. She was born in Charlottesville on February 25, 2020 to the Justin and Casey Tunnell Reffett. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard and Betty Reffett. In addition to her parents, Emberly is survived by a sister, Aurora Elizabeth Reffett'; paternal grandparents, David Griffin and Meredith Reffett; maternal grandparents, Chris and Jean Tunnell; paternal great-grandparents, Steve and Maxine Mays; maternal great-grandparents, David and Gloria Gaylor and Charles and Ellen Tunnell; aunts and uncles, Logan Tunnell, Chandler Reffett and Adam and Alexandria Hylton; cousins, Asher and Audrey. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bill Richardson and Pastor David Gaylor officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Reffett family.
