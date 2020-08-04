Riddle, Edna Mae Nester

April 18, 1931 - August 2, 2020 Edna Mae Nester Riddle, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1931, in Carroll County, Va. to the late Lettie Mae Horton Nester and Harden Early Nester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Landon "Buck" Riddle; sister, Faye N. Goad; and brothers, Harden Nester Jr., Claude Nester, Elmo Nester, Paul Nester, and Haskell Nester. Mrs. Riddle was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and retired from E.I. DuPont in 1985 with 33 and a half years of service. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Riddle and Michael Riddle (Betty); grandchildren, Brian Michael Riddle (Ekaterina); and great-granddaughter, LilliBeth Riddle. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Chatham Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Hatfield and Dr. Robert Bailey officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Riddle family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Service information
2:00PM
1235 Chatham Rd,
Martinsville, VA 24112
6:00PM-8:00PM
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
