Robertson, Polly Davis

Polly Davis Robertson, 81, of Axton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1939 to the late Reuban Davis and Mary Hurd Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Jackson Robertson Sr.; daughter, Stephanie Robertson Taylor; sister, Shirley Davis Burchell; and brother, Filmore Davis. Mrs. Robertson worked as a nurse at Martinsville Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, the Red Hat Racers, and DAR. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Robertson of Axton, Va.; son, Raleigh Jackson Robertson Jr. and wife, Pam of Axton, Va.; sister, Cynthia Davis of Norwich, Conn.; brother, Allan Clark Davis and wife, Mary Ann of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Megan Elise Taylor, Jackson D. Robertson, Jacob Raleigh Robertson, Michele Leigh Drane, and Ashley Nicole Moore; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Robertson, Aubreigh Rose Robertson, Dyxie Rain Robertson, Parker D. Robertson, Emma Barrow, Elexus Moore, and Elizabeth Moore. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend David Deisher officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the family residence at 2695 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, VA 24054. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory Martinsville, Va. is serving the Robertson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
1:00PM
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
12:00PM-1:00PM
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
