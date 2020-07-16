Rorrer, Shirley Hylton

April 4, 1947 - July 13, 2020 Ms. Shirley Hylton Rorrer, "The DMV Lady", age 73, of Stuart passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Patrick County on April 4, 1947, to the late Fred L. Hylton and Alma Belcher Hylton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence G. Hylton. Shirley loved flowers, her family, decorating, and working with people in the county. She attended Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Russell J. and Sandra Rorrer of Stuart; one daughter, Shannon L. Rorrer and Jeff Miller of Weyers Cave; one sister, Vada H. Hopkins of Stuart; and a host of other family members and special friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder David Kamoda officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Anyone may come by to pay their respects on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12 until 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Memorials may be made to Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 138, Woolwine, VA 24185 or to Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Marena Hylton, 611 Elamsville Rd, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
