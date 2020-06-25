Ruff, Willie Mae

April 18, 1941 - June 20, 2020 Ms. Willie Mae Joyner Ruff, 79, of High Point, North Carolina, departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Whitmire, South Carolina on April 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Willie Lois Joyner and the late Henry Abrams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobbie Lee Joyner; a daughter, Kimberly Ruff; and two sons, Ronald and Donald Ruff. She graduated from Robert H. Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and she was a member of Cedar Grove AME Zion Church in Whitmire, South Carolina. Willie Mae was employed at Liberty House Nursing Home in Thomasville, N.C. with 30 years of service until her health declined. Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Cedric Ruff of Greensboro, N.C., Reginald (Robin) and Kenneth Ruff (Cassandra) of the home; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; aide, Malinda Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The public viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12 p.m. at S E Thomas Funeral Home located at 110 Highland Avenue Thomasville, NC 27360. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park 3900 N O Henry Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family will receive friends at the home located at 233 Northpoint Avenue High Point, N.C.
