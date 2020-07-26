Sanders, Billy Joe

Billy Joe Sanders, 79, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sovah Of Martinsville. Billy was born in Patrick Co, on July 16, 1941 the son of the late Everette Thomas Sanders and the late Mattie Lou Cassiday Sanders. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Paula Moore, brothers; Leon and Eddie Sanders. Billy was a member of Valley Drive Baptist Church. Surviving his loving wife of 58 years, Lois R. Sanders; son, David Lee Sanders; and one sister, Eva Mae Frost. The visitation for Billy will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in Old Center Primitive Baptist Church. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, social distancing is to be observed at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 730 E Church St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Sanders family.
