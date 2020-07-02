Saunders, James Marvin "Onion"

February 27, 1958 - June 26, 2020 James Marvin "Onion" Saunders, 62, of Henrico (formerly of Bassett), passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the VCU Hospital. He was born on February 27, 1958, to Susie Wade Saunders and the late Eugene Saunders. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl Saunders and Bernard Saunders; nephew, Antwan Saunders. Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Angelica Price Saunders; children, Amanda DeShazo (Jason), Amber Keith and Alexe Saunders; grandchildren, Jammie Keith Jr., Camille DeShazo and Quinn DeShazo; brothers, Houston Saunders, Bobby Saunders, Jeff Saunders; sisters, Sharon Martin, Muriell Spencer ( Johnnie Jr.), Kimberly Turner (Otis Jr.) and Angela Ziglar; father-in-law, William Price Sr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Saunders, Janet Price, Cynthia and Jacoby Stanley, William and Kristina Price Jr. and Dontae Price; several nieces and nephews. Friends may stop by the funeral home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, between 12 and 5 p.m. to view and sign the register. The family will receive friends Friday, July 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Wade Family Cemetery. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required, social distancing is to be observed along with restrictions on the number of attendees at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Saunders family.
