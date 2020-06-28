Senatore, Kathryn Neil Hancock Zentmeyer

Kathryn Neil Hancock Zentmeyer Senatore born June 26, 1940, Roanoke Rapids, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the daughter of Virginia Gentry Hancock and Howard Franklin Hancock of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. She moved with her family to Martinsville, Va. in 1949 and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1958. She attended Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Roanoke, Va. and graduated in 1961 as a Registered Nurse. She lived in Richmond, Va. for seven years and in 1968 moved to Florida with her husband, Frank M. Zentmeyer and her two children. In 1975, she started and administered the first home health agency in the central Florida area, Central Florida Home Health Agency, Inc. and expanded into eleven facilities with 280 employees throughout the area. In 1991, after her husband died she administered and operated Central Florida Fuels, Inc., an oil company in Ocoee, Fla. until she sold it in 1997. She was a retired member and past president of the Leesburg Evening Rotary Club, past president of the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Library, the Altrusa Club of Leesburg, the Florida Association of Home Health Agencies, the National Association of Home Health Agencies and the Florida Association of Used Oil Companies. She was dedicated to her charity, the Salvation Army, and supporter of the George W. Bush Presidential Library, The National September 11 Memorial, Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing Alumni, the Carlisle School Martinsville, Va., the Quoque School Quoque New York and the Bishop McGann Mercy Diocesan High School Riverhead, N.Y. She had a very exciting and fulfilling life and was interested in and participated in various travels and activities. She was fortunate to travel extensively in the U.S. and Europe. Her two favorite trips were back-packing with her sister-in-law Georgie Zentmeyer to Paris, Vienna, and BudaPest, Hungary where they rented an apartment for three weeks in 1992 just a few months after the Russians left, and a Miditerranean cruise with her husband Jamie Senatore. She was a long distance runner for 20 years and entered a number of 5K, 10K and 15K races. She was a licensed pilot. She was a certified scuba diver and dived off the coast of Akumal, Mexico, a small fishing village south of Cancun for many years. She went to art school and painted in watercolors and enjoyed her colored pencil art. She enjoyed her bridge club and was an avid reader and book club member and she was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, James P. Senatore Leesburg, Florida; her son, Edwin Gentry Zentmeyer (Bennette) Martinsville, Virginia; her daughter, Kathryn Zentmeyer Flender (Charles) Danville, Va.; a step-daughter, Stephanie Senatore Childers (Josh), Eustis, Fla.; two stepsons, Christoper James Senatore and Trey MacKenzie Senatore, Lake County, Fla.; three grandchildren, Capers Penn Zentmeyer of Martinsville and Virginia Hancock Zentmeyer Halpin (Joby) of Jacksonville, Fla., Richard Hancock Flender of Fort Bragg, N.C.; two sisters, Patricia Hancock Baldwin (Alan), Charlotte, N.C. and Mary Jane Hancock Lassiter (Wayne), Richmond, Va.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She so loved everyone with the love of her Savior, Jesus Christ and it was her prayer to be a blessing to everyone she met each day. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at New Life Church of God, Tavares, Fla. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor David Deisher officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Senatore family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
