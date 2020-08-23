Shields, Ruth Hensley

Mrs. Ruth Hensley Shields, age 97, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1923, in Henry County to the late William Thomas Hensley and the late Dolly Merriman Hensley. She was also predeceased by her husband, Everett Damon Shields Sr.; a grandson, Trai Shields; three sisters, Mary Sue Winn, Louise Martin, and Narva Lee Roberts; and seven brothers, Woodrow, J.E., David, Hubert, Carl Burton, William and Billy Hensley. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Mrs. Shields is survived by two sons, Everett D. Shields Jr. and Bill Shields (Donna), three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Pence officiating. A floating visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home. The family suggest in lieu of flowers to make donations to the Pleasant Grove Christian Church "Cemetery Fund", 5285 Preston Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Shields family.
