Shore, Peggy Gilley

Peggy Gilley Shore, 81, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born on January 8, 1939, in Henry County, to the late William and Myrtle Odell Gilley. A funeral will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Faith Fellowship of Bassett, with Pastor Freddie Bonds officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at County Line Church of God of Prophecy. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Shore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.