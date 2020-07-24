Smith, Charles "C.T."

November 19, 1943 - July 19, 2020 Charles passed away in his home with his wife and daughter by his side on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Charles was born on November 19, 1943, in Saltville, Va., to the late Kefton Lee and Mamie Sweat Smith. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Barbour; daughters, Carol Boothe (Chris), Crystal Leigh Smith, and Catherine Christine Walters (Billy Jarrell); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, and many loved ones. A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Anderson Chapel UMC with the Rev. Tom Blair officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army. At other times the family will be at the residence, 862 Sugar Barbour Rd, Axton, VA 24054. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

