Jay Allen "Jay Bird" Smith Jay Allen "Jay Bird" Smith, 61, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1959, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Dorothy Jackson Smith and Lee "Smitty" Smith. Mr. Smith had been an auto body technician since he was 12 years old. He volunteered with Piedmont Community Services, Community Recovery Program, We Care, and the SPCA. He attended Big A Church of Christ in Stuart, Va. He is survived by his daughters, Megan Rigney of Bassett, Va., and Katelyn Cassady (Blayne) of Bassett, Va.; granddaughter, Larrah Rigney; ex-wife, Jeannie Church of Ridgeway, Va.; and brothers, Emory Smith and Terry Smith of Bassett, Va. Also surviving are five nieces, Wendy Gilbert, Robin Barham, Michelle Handy, Teresa Snyder, and LeeAnne Renick; three great-nieces and four great-nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Terry Hall officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
