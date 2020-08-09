You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spearman, Elinor M.

Spearman, Elinor M.

Only $5 for 5 months

Ms. Elinor M. Spearman was born December 6, 1925 in Winston-Salem, N.C. to the late Willie Spearman Murphy. She was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. She matriculated to Winston Salem Teachers College (now Winston Salem State University) and was a 1947 graduate of the college. She completed graduate studies at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville and A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. Ms. Spearman taught elementary school in High Point, N.C. and Martinsville, Va. and was a former principal of Carver Lane Elementary School of Henry County in Martinsville, Va. She was a published poet who had completed books of poems and many other publications. Her most notable compilation was "Rays of Dawn" a collection of imaginative poems. She was a member of the Krinon Club of Alpha Lambda Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa. Spiritually, she was a member of First Baptist Church Highland Avenue where she served on the Senior Adult Ministry. She departed this life on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem. Survivors include her cousin, Ms. Barbara Link and family; her devoted caregivers, James and Fontaine Graham. Graveside services will be private in Winston-Salem, N.C.

To plant a tree in memory of Elinor Spearman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News