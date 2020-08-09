Spearman, Elinor M.

Ms. Elinor M. Spearman was born December 6, 1925 in Winston-Salem, N.C. to the late Willie Spearman Murphy. She was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools. She matriculated to Winston Salem Teachers College (now Winston Salem State University) and was a 1947 graduate of the college. She completed graduate studies at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville and A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. Ms. Spearman taught elementary school in High Point, N.C. and Martinsville, Va. and was a former principal of Carver Lane Elementary School of Henry County in Martinsville, Va. She was a published poet who had completed books of poems and many other publications. Her most notable compilation was "Rays of Dawn" a collection of imaginative poems. She was a member of the Krinon Club of Alpha Lambda Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa. Spiritually, she was a member of First Baptist Church Highland Avenue where she served on the Senior Adult Ministry. She departed this life on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem. Survivors include her cousin, Ms. Barbara Link and family; her devoted caregivers, James and Fontaine Graham. Graveside services will be private in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.