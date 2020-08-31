Spencer, Macy

Macy Spencer was born in Henry County on February 29, 1940. She moved to her heavenly home from the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice in Dobson, North Carolina on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She now has a new glorified body and is walking on the Streets of Gold. She is free from all her pain, suffering and sorrow. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her love of dogs and cats; and the homemade soup she cooked for her family. She was a very loving person who never looked down on anyone and would secretly help those in need. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Willard Lee Helms; her parents, Widdie and Hester Mize Spencer; her sisters, Viola Hall, Vada Spencer, Kathy Cassady, Vera Riddle, Lucy Roberts, and Dorothy Spencer; her brothers, Anders Clinton Spencer, Owen Spencer, Cornelius Spencer and infant James Spencer. Ms. Spencer is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Spencer, Lelia Hartwell (Bill), Susan Story (Terry); sons, Bobby Younger and Tim Rakes (Jenny); sister, Versey Pendleton; grandchildren, Becky Hodges (Chad), Chris Howard, Matthew Murphy, Michael Murphy, Brandon Rakes, Heather Anders (Barry), Andy Foley (Melissa), Renee Crispin (Elias) Jeremy Pack Talley; and seventeen great- grandchildren. Special thanks to the nurses at Joan & Howard Woltz Mountain Valley Hospice in Dobson, North Carolina, for going above and beyond for our mother during her brief stay. Also, Anita Lambert, Amber Butler, Melinda "Sissy" Bowman, and Chrystal Bowman during four years in BRTC. There will be a floating visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Group, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171 or the Patrick County Food Bank, P.O. Box 1304, Stuart, VA 24171. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Spencer family. On-line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
