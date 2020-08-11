Stanley, James Kenneth

Graveside services for James Kenneth Stanley, 69, of Bassett, Va., who died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville, Va., will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Manns Family Cemetery in Bassett. Bishop Thurman Hargrove will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, August, 11, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home at 2006 Sunset Drive Bassett, Va., at other times. All services will require face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
