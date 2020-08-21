 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanley, Nellie Morrison

Stanley, Nellie Morrison

Only $5 for 5 months
Stanley, Nellie Morrison

Nellie Morrison Stanley, 100, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. She was born on October 13, 1919, in Patrick County, Va., to the late Annie Harris Morrison and George Morrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Kyle Stanley; sons, Jimmy, Charlie, George, and Tommy Stanley; sisters, Laura, Evelyn, and Lera; and brother, Jack. Mrs. Stanley was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. She had been there since the beginning and was a very faithful member. She retired from Bassett Walker and worked at Brown's Tasty Shop. She is survived by her children, Geneva Brodie of Martinsville, Va., Marie Vontur (Thomas) of Ridgeway, Va., Connie Nance (Gurney) of Sandy Ridge, N.C., Jane Raymond (Paul) of Eden, N.C., and David Stanley (Nancy) of Ridgway, Va.; and brother, Daniel Morrison (Elsie) of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Billy Hicks and Craig Hicks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Stanley Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wayside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 426, Ridgeway, VA 24148. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert