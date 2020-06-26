Steele, Helen Marie

March 29, 1926 - June 23, 2020 Helen Marie Steele passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Cora Cannaday Steele. Helen was born on March 29, 1926, at Bearwallow, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Civil, Robert, William Jr. and Ray Steele. Helen worked at the DuPont in Martinsville, Va. for 47 years. She was a member of the Calvary Christian Church in Martinsville, Va. for many years. Helen enjoyed participating in all of the activities with her church family. After retiring, Helen spent time traveling to Australia, Canada, and throughout the United States. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Lois I. White of Madison, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Lucille Steele of Valls Creek, W.Va.; many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Steele will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with John Puckett officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required along with social distancing is requested by the family. Private burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.memorialfd.com. The Steele family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.