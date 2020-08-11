Stone, Nancy Pendleton

Nancy Pendleton Stone of Collinsville, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Patrick County, on August 23, 1936, to Pearl Jones Pendleton Walker and John Marvin Pendleton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood A. Stone Jr.; two daughters, Kathy Stone Vernon and Deborah Jean Stone; stepfather, Fred L. Walker; and brother, Kenneth R. Pendleton. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Stone Merriman (Tim); son-in-law, Dennis Vernon; grandchildren, Jessica V. Brooks (Michael), Sarah V. Nemeth (Joe), Linwood Clay Merriman (Ashton), Cameron M. Cooper (Kiah), Cody Merriman, Mike Vernon (Rebecca), and Rebecca Vernon; great-grandchildren, Landon Nemeth, Carson and Kathlynn Brooks, Kiah Copper II, Michael and Samuel Vernon; sisters, Norma P. Reed (Jan), Carol Walker, and Vicky W. Carter (Rusty); brother, Donald L. Walker (Kay); sister-in-law, Sandra D. Stone, and several nieces and nephews. The family is very appreciative of the special care provided to Mrs. Stone by Vanessa Dillard and Mildred Watkins. Mrs. Stone retired from Stone Funeral Home and Stone Ambulance Service with 27 years of service and was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. Dr. J D Harmon officiating. Due to covid-19 everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The family will receive visitors at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave. Collinsville, VA 24078. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
