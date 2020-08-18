Stone, Susie

April 22, 1928 - August 15, 2020 Susie Stone, 92, passed away on August 15, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. She was born as Sophie Frieda Schon on April 22, 1928, in Steinback, Germany, to August Schon and Frieda Nee Schwarz Schon. Susie was the oldest of nine children. She married Ralph Buren Stone on September 3, 1952, in Kitzingen, Germany. She became a U.S. citizen and lived in several states as an Army wife for 21 years. They retired to North Carolina living in Laurinburg, Maxton, and Eden, spending their final years in Greensboro. With her declining health, Susie was a resident at Brookdale at Lawndale Park, Richland, and the Elms at Abbotswood, where she received exceptional care. She is survived by many relatives who loved her and mourn their loss. After a private family service, Susie will be buried next to her husband at Mount Hermon Church Cemetery in Bassett, Va. Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Stone family.
