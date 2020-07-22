Stone, Thomas Eugene

Stone, Thomas Eugene

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Stone, Thomas Eugene

September 6, 1959 - July 20, 2020 Thomas Eugene Stone, 60, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1959, in Richmond, Va. to the late Peggy and Eugene Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Stone. Mr. Stone was a member of Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church. He loved playing golf with his family. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lynn Stone of the home; daughters, Jordan Oldham (Matt) of Ridgeway, Va. and Haley Stone of the home; son, Hunter A. Stone (Avery) of Leesburg, Va.; and granddaughter, Chloe Oldham. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Greg Hodges officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Every one attending the services are asked to wear a mask. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Stone family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Stone, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 23
Memorial
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.
Jul 23
Visitation
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:30AM-11:00AM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
P.O. Box 5501
Martinsville, VA 24115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News