Stoneman, Margie Bevil

Margie Bevil Stoneman, 91, of Bassett, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Carroll County on November 9, 1928, to the late Ira Colon Bevil and the late Clara Leonard Bevil. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William H. Stoneman; brother, Ira Lester Bevil; three sisters, Lottie Horsley, Pearl Ferguson and Bertha Haynes. She is survived by two sons, William Lonnie Stoneman (Dianne) and Larry C. Stoneman (Phyllis); two grandchildren, William Scott Stoneman (Amy) and April M. Haynes (Joe); three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Stoneman, Luke Haynes and Anna Haynes; one brother, Romey L. Bevil (Charlotte); numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Stoneman family.
