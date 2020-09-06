 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street Sr., Jermie J.

Street Sr., Jermie J.

Only $5 for 5 months

Jermie J. Street Sr. 38, of Rocky Mount died on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert