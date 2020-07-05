Tarpley, Margaret Gerldean

Margaret Gerldean Tarpley, 70, of Bethel Ln., Martinsville, Va., departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Sovah Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County. She was born on February 11, 1950, in Virginia, to the late Walter and Myrtle Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Tarpley; daughter, Jessica T. Moussa; three sisters, Shirley Brimmer, Ollie Carter, and Linda Cooke; and four brothers, Benjamin Martin, John Henry Martin, Sherman Martin and Walter Martin Jr. Gerldean was a faithful member of Abundant Life Ministries and she attended other churches faithfully. She retired from Sara Lee Knitting after many years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Stephanie F. Tarpley of Martinsville, Va.; four grandchildren, Jasmine Waller of Axton, Va., Alexsis Hairston of Ridgeway, Va., Joshe Waller and Josiah Tarpley, both of Martinsville, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Joshia and Justice Thomas, both of Ridgeway, Va., and Amari Wilson of Axton, Va.; two sisters, Myrtle J. Price and Una Martin, both of Martinsville, Va.; three brothers, Leon and Roger Martin, both of Martinsville, Va., and Curtis Martin of Woodbridge, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with the Rev. Rufus Millner, Eulogist and Elder Alan Preston, Presiding. A public viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. with the CDC guidelines and all other times, at the home of her daughter, Stephanie F. Tarpley, 1202 Bethel Lane, Apt.6. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
