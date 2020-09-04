Dorothy "Becky" Rebecca Taylor Dorothy "Becky" Rebecca Taylor, 84, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1936, to the late Robert Walker and Dorothy Taylor Walker. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, H. L. Taylor; and sister, Virginia Walker. Becky had a love for animals. She worked at E.I. DuPont and at Taylor's Supermarket for many years before retiring in 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Selma Smith and her husband Warren of Martinsville, Va.; sisters, Harriet Walker Van Parys of Reno, Nev., and Shirley L. Walker of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Karen Reynolds and Kirk Smith; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Preston Reynolds. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor David Deisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville VA is serving the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
