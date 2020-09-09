 Skip to main content
Taylor, Ronald James

Ronald James Taylor, age 80, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was a retired Supervisor at Dupont with 28 years of service Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Taylor; his mother, Myrtle Dehart; and his sons, Carl Lee and Ricky Taylor. Surviving are his wife, Margaret Taylor; half-brother, Darrel Taylor; half-sister, Darla Taylor; stepdaughter, Lisa Moore; and grandchildren, Brandon Taylor and Lita Bryant. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the home 326 Murphy Rd., Collinsville, Va. Bassett Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.

