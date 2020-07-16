Thorbjornsen, Harry M.

April 10, 1925 - July 14, 2020 Harry M. Thorbjornsen passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Martinsville, Va. He was born in Norfolk, Va. on April 10, 1925. He served in the 84th Infantry Division in World War II and retired from Civil Service in 1977 with 34 years service. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Thorbjornsen; his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Joy, Keith and Jordan Nance, all of Reidsville, N.C. He was predeceased by his parents; his two brothers; his three sisters; and his daughter, Mary Thorbjornsen Jennings. He was a member of Wesley Memorial UMC. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Va. A local memorial service is planned for a later date. The family would like to thank everyone at Kings Grant and Mountain Valley Hospice.
