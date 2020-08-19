Thornton, Edna Davidson

Edna Davidson Thornton, 92, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connections, Stuart, Virginia. She was born on September 6, 1927, in Franklin County, to the late George Rueben and Archie Slayton Davidson. She had worked for Pulaski Furniture. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Mitchell Thornton Sr.; a son, Everette Mitchell Thornton Jr.; five sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her sons, David Michael Thornton (Yvonne) and Charles Marvin Thornton; daughters, Judy Stilwell and Linda Stanfield; sister, Betty Carter; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 11 great great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Tom Auker and Marvin Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service chapel and at other times at the home of Mrs. Thornton. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
