Tolbert, Nora Wilson

Nora Wilson Tolbert, 96, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Mrs. Tolbert was born October 6, 1923 in Boxwood, Va., to the late Joseph Willis Wilson and Janie Barker Wilson. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and a retiree of Karastan Rug Mill. She is survived by her three children, Ronald Tolbert (Ruth) of Suffolk, Va., Judy Ellis of Aiken Summit, Va., and Jerry Tolbert of Morehead City, N.C.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Sarah Quesenberry of Leatherwood, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dock Tolbert; sister, Marlyn Estep; and son-in-law, Jimmy Ellis. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
