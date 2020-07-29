Toney, Lola Cobbs Poindexter

January 4, 1936 - July 27, 2020 Lola Cobbs Poindexter Toney, 84, of Halfway Road, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1936 in Penhook, Va., to the late Mary Jane Brown Cobbs and the late Daniel Thomas Cobbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George William Toney; her sister, Barbara Cobbs Kidd; her brother, Jewel Nutron Cobbs; her grandson, Ramon Mease, and great-grandson, Martavious Mease. Lola was a member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Rocky Mount, Va., where she was a Deaconess, served on the Culinary Committee, President of the Flower Club, and a member of the Choir. She retired from Martinsville City Schools with 13 years of service and Bassett Superior Lines with 35 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory, eight daughters, Joyce (Kenneth) Staples, Carolyn Moore, Marion Daughtrey , Dean (Louis) Manns, all of Martinsville, Va.; Sarah Toney, Audrey Smith, Sallie (Gordon) Belcher all of Rocky Mount, Va.; and Blondell Jamison Beasley of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six sons, Dannie (Shirley) Mease, Napoleon Poindexter, both of Martinsville, Va.; Everett Poindexter of Burkeville, Va.; Curtis Toney, Calvin Toney, both of Martinsville, Va.; William Jamison of Roanoke, Va.; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dora Cobbs and Lois (Wilbert) Yates, both of Martinsville, Va.; and Helen Smith of Roanoke, Va.; nine brothers, Andrew (Flora) Cobbs and Hildred (Bernice) Cobbs, both of Rocky Mount, Va.; Wiley (Esther) Cobbs and Robert Cobbs, both of Roanoke, Va.; Earlie (Betty) Cobbs, Carl Cobbs, Thomas Cobbs, George Cobbs, all of Penhook, Va.; and Joseph (Joyce) Cobbs of Martinsville, Va.; and other relatives and friends. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 6 p.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Perkins, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, with the CDC guidelines for social distancing and face coverings for all services. The family will receive friends at the home, 588 Halfway Road, Martinsville, Va., all other times. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
