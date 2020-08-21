Turner, Annie Ruth

Ms. Annie Ruth Turner, age 93, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1927, to Casey Otis Whitlock and Vergie Ingram Whitlock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Posey L. Turner Sr. and daughter, Martha Hall. She is survived by her son, Posey L. Turner Jr (Sarah).; daughter, Virginia Charles; sister, Rachel Perry; brothers, Lloyd Whitlock and the Reverend Edgar Whitlock; grandchildren, Brian Via, Kimberly Dudley, Mary Peacock, Christopher Wayne Turner (Brandie), Mary Musselman (Patrick), and Chelsea Turner; and great-grandchildren, Aerial, Dillon Peacock, Dakota, Amora Turner, Christopher M.Turner, C.J. Dudley. A private graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Family are welcome to visit Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Online condolences are welcome at www.collinsfuneralhomebassett.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.