Turner, Bryce S.

Turner, Bryce S.

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Turner, Bryce S.

Bryce S. Turner, 72, of 319 Fellowship Drive, Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on January 4, 1948 a son of the late James and Vergie Marshall Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Robertson Turner. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Dr. Eric F. Hairston, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. In accordance with CDC guidelines, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

To plant a tree in memory of Bryce Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News