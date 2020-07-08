Turner, Bryce S.

Bryce S. Turner, 72, of 319 Fellowship Drive, Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on January 4, 1948 a son of the late James and Vergie Marshall Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Robertson Turner. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Dr. Eric F. Hairston, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. In accordance with CDC guidelines, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
