Turner, Edna Lee Shelton

Edna Lee Shelton Turner, 105, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County on April 3, 1915, to the late John Willie Shelton and Rosa Lee Mize Shelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin T. Turner; sisters, Lenna Shelton Conway and Ramie Shelton Divers; brothers, Tracy B. Shelton and Roy Shelton; and son-in-law, Billy N. Beeson. She had been employed by Pannill Knitting Company for many years, she lived a full life enjoying being with family and friends, and especially loved going to Hardees on Tuesday mornings for the music and fellowship. She was a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church where she had taught Sunday School. Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Donald W. Turner (Rita); daughter, Nancy T. Beeson; grandchildren, Jan B. Jones (Gregg), Krista L. Beeson, Donald W. Turner Jr. (Anne) and Ashley G. Turner; great-grandchildren, Abbey J. McClanahan (Daniel) and Caroline G. Turner; great-great-grandson, Owen McClanahan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A floating visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. A Graveside Service will be Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor David Westmoreland officiating. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.