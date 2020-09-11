 Skip to main content
Turner, Linda Shevos

Linda Shevos Turner, 77, of Martinsville, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Georgetown Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. She was born in Martinsville on April 15, 1943 to the late Louis "Louie" Shevos and the late Margaret Painter Shevos. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Shevos Maurakis and Barbara Shevos Scott. She is survived by her husband, W. Lloyd Turner of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Laurie M. Turner (Hunter Pierce) of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Carol L. Shevos of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Louis "George" Shevos Jr. (Elaine) of Raleigh, N.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Lane (Turner) of Powhatan, Va.; nine nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Fulcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Turner family.

