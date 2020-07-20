Via, Benny "Ben" Lee

Benny "Ben" Lee Via, 75, of Eden, passed unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Hospital in Eden. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Ridgeview Cemetery. He will lie in repose on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m for anyone wishing to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book. Mr. Via was born on December 24, 1944, in Martinsville, Va., to the late Neal and Ethel Via. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech University and did some graduate work at Virginia Commonwealth University. Mr. Via was retired from Wilson Trucking as the manager at the Eden terminal with 27 years of service. He was employed with Roadway in several states before working at Wilson Trucking. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Becky Redd Via; daughter, Dawn Michelle Via; grandson, Devin Bryce Via; twin sister, Betty Goss and husband, Larry; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Archie Via; sister-in-law, Phyllis; and brother, Don Rakes. Mr. Via was a faithful and serving member of First Baptist Church in Eden, having served in many areas. He loved and was loved by his special church family. Ben was a very special person and he will be missed by his family and his many special friends. Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288, entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.fairfuneralhome.com.
