Via Jr., Willis H.

January 18, 1942 - July 15, 2020 Willis H. Via Jr, 78 of Martinsville, Va. departed this life, and entered in his eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Martinsville Health and Rehab Center. The son of the late Willis H. Via Sr. and the late Vergie "Peepsie" Penn, he was born in Martinsville, Va. on January 18, 1942. Billy as he was known, was a member the Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. Willis worked at Southside High School in Pittsylvania County and retired from the Martinsville City School System with 35 years of service. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce W. Via. Willis leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Lisa Y. Bowens of Martinsville, Va.; three sons, Randell A. "Shannon" Via, Timothy Witcher and Rodney White all of Martinsville, Va.; one sister, Deidre J. "Roger" Scales of Martinsville, Va.; several grandchildren, Juelyan Via of Athens, Ga., Gracelynn Via of Roanoke, Va., Kierra White of Greensboro, N.C., Gerrod White of Denver, Colo., Jacob Simpson, Jairus Simpson and Jaida Simpson all of Martinsville, Va.; his fraternity brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Martinsville Health and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. A face covering and social distancing is required according to the CDC guidelines. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Via family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.