Wall, Doris Bullington

DANBURY, N.C. Doris Bullington Wall, 101, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence. The funeral service will be held outdoors at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests everyone attending to please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus (Covid 19). Mrs. Wall was born November 25, 1918 in Pittsylvania County to the late Ira F. and Josie Davis Bullington. She was a long time active member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church. Her greatest hobbies were quilting and reading. Doris B. Wall graduated from Brasville High School in Danville, Va. in 1936. She attended Radford State Teacher's College from 1936 to 1938 where she received a Normal Professional Certificate. She graduated from High Point University in 1950 with a B.A. Degree. She taught school in Pittsylvania and Henry County from 1938 to 1946. She came to Stokes County, N.C. in 1946 to teach, and retired from Sandy Ridge School Stokes County in 1974, with thirty-five years of service. Some of her activities include being a member and president of the Lawsonville Senior Citizens Club, Stokes Advocacy Council to Senior "ACTS", president of "ACTS", member of the Lawsonville Community Council, United Methodist Women of Snow Hill Church, and Stokes County Retired Teachers School Personnel. She was awarded the Stokes County Unit North Carolina Retired School Person "Volunteer Of The Year" award for 2004-2005. Since retirement, she had volunteered thousands of hours of service to Stokes County. Doris was both a servant and leader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Wall; sister, Ethel Overstreet; two brothers, Boyd B. and Roy O. Bullington. Survivors include her son, Leon W. Wall and wife, Joyce; step daughter, Ruby W. Johnson; step daughter-in-law, Lucille Wall; grandson, Chad Wall (Donna Bennett); great-granddaughter, Sydney Dalton and husband, Josh. Mrs. Wall will be available for public viewing on Saturday, August 8. 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. and on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m.at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Memorials may be made to: Snow Hill United Methodist Church, 2030 Snow Hill Church Rd., Danbury, NC 27016. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
