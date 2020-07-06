Wall, William Curtis

William Curtis Wall, 91, passed away on July 3, 2020, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, Virginia. He was born on November 14, 1928, to Everette and Loney Barrow Wall. He worked alongside his father in the Maintenance Department at American Furniture Company before retiring. He loved to read, watch ole time Westerns and movies, and take care of his property. William leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Joan Hall (Leonard); granddaughters, Missy Haakmeester and Leslie Martin; and one great-grandson, Ryan Cox. All arrangements will be private. We are so thankful to Mountain Valley Hospice and Blue Ridge Therapy Connection for their kindness and help. We appreciate you folks so very much. Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church and Mountain Valley Hospice. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
