Washburn, Delsie Lorene

June 17, 1928 - September 7, 2020 Delsie Lorene Washburn, 92, of Martinsville, died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Henry County on June 17, 1928 to the late William H. Spencer and the late Della Mize Spencer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence L. Washburn; grandson, Dwayne Lee Hutcherson; brothers, Curtis Spencer, Leonard Spencer, Vester Spencer, Clarence Spencer; sisters, Christine Puckett, Claris Harmon and Vada Davis Baker. She was a member of the Friendly Christian Church. Lorene loved people, loved to stay on the go, loved her family and loved making every holiday a celebration by cooking everything she could think of with the assistance of her husband, Clarence. She was a great cook and best known for her sour cream coconut cakes. She is survived by her daughter, Judi Dillinger; son, Roger Washburn; grandchildren, Mark Washburn (Angie), Greg Washburn, Amy, Tony Hutcherson and Angela Beth Arnold (Chad) and great-grandchildren. Friends may stop by the funeral home on Thursday afternoon between 1 and 5 p.m. to view Lorene and sign the register. The family will not be present. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Christian Church. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Washburn family.
