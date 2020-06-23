Weaver, Lucille Amburn

June 20, 1934 - June 21, 2020 Lucille Amburn Weaver, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born June 20, 1934 in Surry County, N.C. to the late Pearl Amburn and Ernest R. Amburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Weaver; sisters, Amanda Turner and Susie Scott; and brothers, Manford Amburn, Bill Amburn, and Russell Amburn. Lucille was a member of Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Leggett's Department Store. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Wingfield (Kim) of Martinsville, Va.; son, Michael L. Weaver of Hendersonville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Amy Mitchell (Jordan) and June Wingfield; and great-grandchildren, Sydnor Mitchell and Maidei Mitchell; special little ladies, Sarah Campbell and Katie Baker; sisters, Dorothy Jackson and Georgia Earles; and brothers, Ernest Amburn and Jimmy Amburn. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Stanley Waddell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church, 1995 Old Chatham Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Weaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com